Citigroup Inc. Purchases 576 Shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Franklin FTSE China ETF worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF stock opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.53.

