Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 516.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in eGain were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EGAN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in eGain by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in eGain in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in eGain by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in eGain by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,135.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGAN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

eGain stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $301.23 million, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. eGain Co. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $20.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that eGain Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

