Citigroup Inc. Buys 3,189 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 135.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Marcus were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 13.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Marcus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after purchasing an additional 97,858 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in The Marcus by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 70,356 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in The Marcus by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 91,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

MCS opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $675.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Marcus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In other news, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,879.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,037,843.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,743.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,155 shares of company stock worth $4,601,428 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

