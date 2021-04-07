Citigroup Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,296 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $247,184,650.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

ASO opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $33.74.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

