Citigroup Inc. Acquires 24,141 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) by 804,700.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,141 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CTI BioPharma were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 13,954.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 48,562 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.86.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

