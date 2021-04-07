Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.9% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.79. 200,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,394,783. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $52.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $218.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

