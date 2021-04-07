Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.62

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and traded as low as $10.10. Cineplex shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 1,393 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cineplex from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Cineplex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cineplex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cineplex from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Get Cineplex alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.