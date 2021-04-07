Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $7.75 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.5% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,794,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Apple by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,323,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $971,811,000 after purchasing an additional 969,407 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 16,402 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,490,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 75,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.03.

AAPL stock opened at $126.21 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

