CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.18

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.18 and traded as high as C$18.83. CI Financial shares last traded at C$18.69, with a volume of 554,981 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective (up from C$22.00) on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.42.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$564.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.9200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other news, Director William Thomas Holland purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.25 per share, with a total value of C$2,437,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 456,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,424,950. Insiders have acquired 367,500 shares of company stock worth $6,166,915 in the last ninety days.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

