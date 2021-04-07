China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (CR Power) is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Thermal Power; Renewable Energy; and Coal Mining. Thermal Power is CR Power’s strategic development priority, focusing on developing large-scale coastal thermal power plants, heat and power cogeneration plants, and coal-electricity integration projects. CR Power maintains the position of an industry leader as it continuously improves energy utilization efficiency and reduces emission. Renewable Energy segment is engaged in wind power generation, hydroelectric power generation and photovoltaic power generation, as well as the sales of electricity. Coal Mining segment is engaged in the mining of coal mines, as well as the sales of coal. CR Power’s coal business, mainly located in Shanxi, Henan, Hunan, Jiangsu, Inner Mongolia, Guizhou and other provinces, produces, processes and also distributes high-quality coal resources. “

Shares of CRPJY remained flat at $$19.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. China Resources Power has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40.

