Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $811,698,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after buying an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after buying an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Stryker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after buying an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.74.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $248.39 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $164.65 and a 12 month high of $250.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.78. The firm has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

