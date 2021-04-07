Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes $126,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 363 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $308.52 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.33 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.52 and a 200 day moving average of $335.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

