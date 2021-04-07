Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 348 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $302.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $132.42 and a one year high of $307.44.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Argus increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

