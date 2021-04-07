Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 42 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,412,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 5,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,237.87.

BKNG opened at $2,422.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,303.25 and a 1 year high of $2,469.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,323.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,057.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.