Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $197,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,951,000 after purchasing an additional 53,051 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.76.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

