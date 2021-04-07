Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $143,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX opened at $209.32 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $210.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.63 and a 200-day moving average of $185.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.07.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

