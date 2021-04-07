Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $763,474,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,634,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $155.90 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

