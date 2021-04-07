Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $85.51 Million Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,396,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,234,958 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for about 4.6% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $85,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,051,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,150 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,935,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,465,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,278 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,812,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,729 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,006,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,657,000 after acquiring an additional 993,717 shares during the period. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 42,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,917. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

