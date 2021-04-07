Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $848,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 66.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $5,434,020.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,034 shares of company stock valued at $28,870,417 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,525.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,244.11.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $17.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,242.29. The stock had a trading volume of 31,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,577. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,075.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,816.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,182.23 and a 12 month high of $2,237.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.