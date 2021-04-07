Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,379,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $312.77. 80,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,709,974. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market cap of $336.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.54 and a 12-month high of $315.94.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.32.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.