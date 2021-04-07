Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.26.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

