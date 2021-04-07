Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $7.36 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,066 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,236 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 1.5% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,841 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Applied Materials by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 139,237 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.98. 408,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,559,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

