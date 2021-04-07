Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $11.10 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.2% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.93. 106,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,445. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $198.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

