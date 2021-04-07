Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $749,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $14.97 on Wednesday, hitting $2,224.23. 36,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,542. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,177.25 and a 12 month high of $2,228.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,064.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1,808.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,108.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

