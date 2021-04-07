Chemung Canal Trust Co. Buys 69,263 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 732.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,263 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,949,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,470,000 after purchasing an additional 357,929 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $20,568,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.83. 20,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6816 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 99.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

