Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $121.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Check Point is benefiting from rising demand for security and networking products amid the coronavirus crisis. Moreover, rising demand for network security gateways to support higher capacities have been aiding the adoption of its remote access VPN solutions. Several Infinity deals in various industries, including government, telecommunication and industrial are positives. Nonetheless, Check Point’s increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Additionally, forex headwinds and acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins. Moreover, competition from numerous big and small players in the security application market poses a concern. In addition, increasing consolidation in the security industry is intensifying competition.”

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.85.

CHKP opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.63 and its 200 day moving average is $121.27. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 103,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,729,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.