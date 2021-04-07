Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.47% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

NYSE CLDT opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.05. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

