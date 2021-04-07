Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 14,888 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 428,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,888 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $22,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 2,084.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 60,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $4,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,415,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,255,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $1,035,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,583,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,310 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,722 over the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

WOR opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

