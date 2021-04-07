Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 932,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.93% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $21,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $146.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OPI shares. TheStreet upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

