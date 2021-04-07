Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,490,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,645 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $21,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDRX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 140,696 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 69,874 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,882,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 441.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 180,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 147,277 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.92 million. On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.