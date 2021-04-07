Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $20.70 Million Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 345,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Cogent Communications worth $20,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 397.37%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $116,025.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 42,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $39,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,136 shares of company stock worth $629,485 over the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.