Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 103,007 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,198,454 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 103,007 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $20,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $693,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,657.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASB. Bank of America lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

NYSE ASB opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

