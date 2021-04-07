Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at about $691,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 23,777 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,315,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAY opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $30.85 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26.

