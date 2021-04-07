Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,148 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 15.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $746,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 27.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $186.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.34. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $194.01. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.