Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in JD.com by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JD. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

Shares of JD opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.90 and its 200-day moving average is $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.58 and a 12-month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

