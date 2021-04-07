Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 2,206 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 102.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 92.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 597.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 60,477 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $155.32 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.24 and its 200-day moving average is $156.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

