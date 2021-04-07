Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Shares in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BST. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,774,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1,210.6% during the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 157,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,351,000 after acquiring an additional 124,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

Shares of BST stock opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $62.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.