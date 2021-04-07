Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 48,719 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,719 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,883,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Genworth Financial by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,091,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,052 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,605,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,694 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 927,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,630,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,064,000 after buying an additional 757,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.08. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

