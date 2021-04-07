Cetera Advisors LLC Takes $173,000 Position in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arcimoto news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $204,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 451,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,248,931.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FUV opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%. Equities analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FUV shares. HC Wainwright lowered Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis increased their price target on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

