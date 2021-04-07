Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,681 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 249,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 611.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 120,864 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $35.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th.

