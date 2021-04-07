Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $102.38 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.90.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

