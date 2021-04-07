Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 459.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 77,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,254 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,753,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 238,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 141,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

