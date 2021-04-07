Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $269,000 Stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 12,650.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $775.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.48. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 881.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

