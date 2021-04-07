Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 8,460 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ET stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.10 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

