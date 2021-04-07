Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 930 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $2,971,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,517.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after buying an additional 2,653,855 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 54,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 36,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $6,614,803.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,670,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,614 shares of company stock valued at $28,904,018. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $89.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.74 and a 200-day moving average of $79.40. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $96.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HZNP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

