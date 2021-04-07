Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $17.25

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.25, but opened at $16.71. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 11,673 shares.

CENX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $12,376,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 133,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100,159 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 27,343 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

