Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPYYY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised Centrica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centrica presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.25.

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Centrica has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.17.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

