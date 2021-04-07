CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Position Reduced by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

