Celestica (TSE:CLS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.69

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.69 and traded as high as C$11.14. Celestica shares last traded at C$11.10, with a volume of 196,632 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.13.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.87 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

