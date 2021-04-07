Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Catalent by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Catalent news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $523,612.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,041 shares of company stock worth $8,357,531. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock opened at $107.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.21.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

